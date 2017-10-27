Sudan: Bashir Witnesses Tehraga Ancestors the Military Maneuvers, Calls On Rebels to Join Peace Process

Khartoum, 27 (SUNA)- The President of the Republic and Supreme Commander of the Armed forces, Field Marshal Omar Bashir, on Thursday witnessed the activities of the Tehraga Ancestors Maneuvers and called on those still carrying arms to lay down their weapons and join the peace process in the country

The President referred to his most recent decision of extending the ceasefire calling on the rebels to listen to the voice of wisdom and join the dialogue.

The President who was addressing the military activities in the areas of Um Al Hassan in Shamalia State, north of Khartoum, in the presence of the Minister for Defense, Gen Awad Bin Aouf, and other senior officials both at the federal and state levels, underlined the keenness of the government of Sudan to achieve peace and stability in the country.

The President commended the role played by the armed forces and their protection of the homeland.

He referred to the participation of the ground troops within the Arab alliance for restoration of legitimacy in Yemen and for defending the lands of the two Holy Mosques.

The President promised to secure all the requirements and needs of the armed forces and to reach self-sufficiency in all army needs

The joint Chief of Staffs, Gen Imad Adawi has meanwhile said the Armed Forces are in their highest stage of preparedness and combating abilities saying the Sudan is in a new stage and is aware of the challenges that lay ahead.