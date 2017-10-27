South Africa: Inter-Ministerial Committee Congratulates Dr Nono Simelela On World Health Organisation Appointment

press release

The Inter-Ministerial Committee on the South African National AIDS Council (SANAC) chaired by Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa has extended its warmest congratulations to Dr Nono Simelela on her appointment as World Health Organisation Assistant Director-General for Family, Women, Children and Adolescents.

Dr Princess Nothemba (Nono) Simelela has since 2014 served as served as Special Advisor to Deputy President Ramaphosa, with her work ranging from support for the implementation of the National Strategic Plan for HIV, TB and Sexually Transmitted Infections to reviewing the Expanded Public Works Programme.

Her appointment to the WHO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, and her contribution to health and broader social policy in South Africa was acknowledged by government during a meeting on Thursday 19 October 2017 of the SANAC Inter-Ministerial Committee, which comprises 16 departments and the leadership of SANAC. Dr Simelela assumes her new position on 13 November 2017.

Deputy President Ramaphosa and Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi commended Dr Simelela and wished her well in her new global role under the leadership of WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the first African in 69 years to be appointed head of the global health authority.

Dr Simelela has more than 30 years of experience as an obstetrician, academic, advocate and public servant.

Her other senior leadership roles in South Africa have included serving as Chief Executive Officer of the South African National AIDS Council, Director of Technical Knowledge and Support for the International Planned Parenthood Federation (IPPF) and Cluster Manager for HIV, TB and Sexually Transmitted Infections for the Department of Health.

She has also sat on a number of committees and boards, including the Executive Board of the World Health Organisation and the WHO technical committee for the development of guidelines for the prevention of mother-to-child transmission of HIV.

The new WHO leadership team represents 14 countries, including all WHO regions, and women constitute more than 60 per cent of this team.

