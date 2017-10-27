Cameroon: Violence in NW&SW Regions - Seized Weapon Caches, Suspects Presented in Court

This took place at the Yaounde Military Tribunal on October 26 alongside the trial of Mancho Bibixy and 10 others still under detention.

Weapon caches seized in Mbengwi, Momo Division of the North West Region on 2nd and 3rd August 2017 by elements of the North West Regional Delegation of National Security alongside their alleged holders have been presented to the State Prosecutor at the Military Tribunal in Yaounde. This was yesterday October 26, 2017. The gadgets susceptible to producing bombs and explosives comprised among others; semi-automatic firearms, night vision devices with a telemeter laser, shooting goggles and a firing episcope equipped with amour plating. There were also bipods for precision weapons, gun chargers for snipers, containers equipped with explosive charges; detonator cords, explosive device switches, timers and other devices for the manufacture of improvised explosive devices. These and other gadgets, likewise the chief suspect, Dasi Alfred Ngyah and two others were for the first time since their arrest presented to the State Prosecutor at the Yaounde Military Tribunal, Engono Thaddée Eric. The State Prosecutor took time off to explain to the media the magnitude of the danger in the seized gadgets to public security. Dasi Alfred and partners in crime, the State Prosecutor disclosed, have been under a pursuit since 2015 for partaking in a related activity. He is said to have been the brain behind a network previously identified as the perpetrator of a foiled attack in prelude to the May 20, 2015 National Day celebrations in Bamenda. Thereafter the seizure of the arsenal and the arrest of the suspects, Communication Minister in a press conference disclosed that Dasi Alfred had admitted being a member of the Ambazonia and the main leader of the armed wing of the "Liberation Movement of Southern Cameroonians." The chief suspect is said to have asserted that he personally acquired the bomb and explosive devices abroad and ferried to Cameroon through a neighbouring country. Yesterday's presentation of the weapon caches and suspects signalled the end of preliminary investigations and the State Prosecutor will now petition the Military Tribunal with a Direct Commitment Order for justice to take its course. Sources say they will be charged with acts of terrorism, going by the 2014 law on the suppression of acts of terrorism in the country. As the displayed weapon caches attracted visitors to the Military Tribunal courtyard, the courtroom was busy trying Mancho Bibixy and 10 others still under detention for allegedly fuelling violence in the North West and South West Regions last year. Their crimes range from complicity in acts of terrorism, hostility against the fatherland, insurrection, group rebellion, incitation of civil war, financing terrorism, propagation of false information, among others. They have been detained since early this year alongside 55 others who benefitted from the Head of State's benevolence on August 30, 2017 ordering the discontinuance of proceedings pending before the Yaounde Military Tribunal. Hearing yesterday centred on examination- in-chief and cross examination of a witness. The case was adjourned to November 30, 2017 for the State Prosecutor to bring witnesses that are yet to testify against the detainees.