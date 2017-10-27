Cameroon: Athletics - Officials Acquire New Skills

A training workshop for Level One coaches of the International Athletics Federation ended in Yaounde on Saturday October 21, 2017.

The Cameroon Athletics Federation is in the process of rejuvenating its staff so as to prepare for the next Olympiad. It is in this light that a training workshop for Level One coaches of the International Athletics Federation (IAF) ended in Yaoundé on Saturday October 21, 2017. Organised by the Cameroon Athletics Federation, the workshop brought together 36 participants from across the country. Out of that number one of the participants came from Gabon. Speaking at the closing, the Secretary General of the Cameroon Athletics Federation, Charles Kuoh, reminded the participants that the country is counting on them to make champions in future. He called on the participants to put into practice the knowledge they have acquired as they go back to their duty posts. The workshop was particular in that it was the first time the IAF was authorising a federation to organise that type of training workshop with participants from the country.

The objective of the workshop was to strengthen the capacities of young coaches to train children between 1214 years. For 12 days, the participants were drilled on standard courses instructed by the IAF such as the general theory of teaching, teaching on specific sports disciplines and practical lessons on the field. The workshop was moderated by Saïdou Victor who is also a lecturer at the National Institute to Youth and Sports (INJS). Out of the total number of trainees 15 were eligible for Level Two coaching.