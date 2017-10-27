Sudan: Minerals Ministry Signs Agreement With Miro Gold of Russia

Khartoum, 26 (SUNA)-The Ministry of Minerals on Thursday signed a gold prospection agreement with the Russian Miro Gold company, as well as prospection of other related minerals.

The Minister for Mineral, Professor Hashim Ali Salim signed for the Sudanese side while for the Russian side, Michael Putikin, the representative of the company signed the agreement.

The Minister for Minerals, Hashim expressed hope that the cooperation with the Russian side would continue in the various economic domains and pointed to the need to see production taking palace shortly following the signing of the agreement.