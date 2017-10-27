26 October 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Conference of Heads Arab States Supreme Courts Concluded With Participation of Chief Justice

Nouakchott — The 8 th conference of the Heads of Supreme Courts of Arab States has concluded activities in the Mauritanian capital, Nouakchott.

The Sudan has participated in the conference with a delegation led by the Chief Justice, Prof. Hayder Ahmed Dafulla, and the head of the National Supreme Court.

The conference has asserted in its recommendations keenness of the heads of the Arab Supreme Courts to develop the judicial system, the good progress of the courts work in the Arab countries, and their determination to enhance the coordination mechanisms and develop means of cooperation among them.

The conference has also stressed the effective role of the Supreme Courts in their automatic intervention in matters of public order in the civil and criminal law, calling for the legalization of the conditions and deadlines of the proceedings after the referral from the Supreme Court, taking into account the procedural specialties of each country to speed up the settling of disputes, activate the appeal in favor of the law, the restriction of its conditions to contribute to the promotion of the law and work for the spread of the principles and jurisprudence issued by the Supreme Courts in the Arab countries, and exchange and circulate them by all possible means.

