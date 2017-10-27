Sudan: State Minister of Justice Meets Delegation of International Maritime Organization

Khartoum — The State Minister of the Ministry of Justice, Tahani Tourul- Daba, met with the delegation of the International Maritime Organization currently in visit to the country to exchange experiences related to the laws and legislations of maritime and its adaptation with the international agreements.

The head of the visiting delegation, Dr. Tilal has provided review to the visit's goals, while, the State Minister has stressed the Sudan's government keenness to implement all the international conventions, and the implementation of the outcomes of the national dialogue that have recommended the adaptation of all laws to the international conventions.