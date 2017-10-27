Sudan: Finance Minister Pledges to Extend All Facilities to Canadian Investments

Khartoum — The Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Dr. Mohamed Osman Suleiman Al-Rikabi has invited the government and Canadian companies to engage into the available investment fields in Sudan in various economic sectors.

During his meeting at his office at the ministry with the Canadian ambassador to Khartoum and Head of the Mission Salahuddin Bandaud, the minister stressed to provide all facilities for Canadian investments in Sudan.

The Minister of Finance called on Canada to provide technical assistance in the field of scholarships, training and higher education for university professors in various fields, in addition to the field of minerals, establishment of mining laboratories, geological research, engineering, communications and agricultural equipment, stressing that Sudan will develop exchange rate policies.

For his part, the Canadian ambassador explained that the relationship between Canada and Sudan has been going well, revealing that Canadian ORCA Gold Company is the largest and the first foreign company engaged into investment in minerals in Sudan, especially gold, and the value of its production of gold is $60 million during the current period and is expected to reach $300 million, adding that the production of gold, after the completion of all its work, is expected to reach 70 tons of gold in the block in which it operates.

The ambassador stressed the desire of the Canadian companies to invest in Sudan, particularly in the field of minerals, referring to the visit of the President of ORCA Gold Company to Sudan for the second time to discuss with the Ministers of Finance, Investment and Minerals on the investment-related areas, disclosing arrival of a Canadian parliamentary delegation in January next year to Sudan, pointing out that the visit will be starting point for the relations in all fields between the two countries.