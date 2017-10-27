26 October 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan Participate in the Norwegian and African Businessmen Economic Summit

Khartoum — Sudan took part in the 7th African Norwegian Business Summit Meeting, with a delegation led by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Investment Mubarak Al Fadil Mahdi who addressed the opening session explaining the climate of investment in the Sudan as well as the opportunities available for investors

The Minister also pointed out to the various economic, agricultural, mining, petroleum, animal and tourism opportunities open before investors in the Sudan

He stressed Sudan's keenness for partnership with the Scandinavian countries in the various domain and with Norway in particular.

He pinpointed that Sudan is currently witnessing a new economic and political phase following the revoking of the economic sanctions imposed on the country saying that Sudan has taken a number of steps to better the investment climate and to serve the development issue and to mobilize its resources.

The Minister met on the margin of the summit with a number of companies and businessmen from Norway who expressed their desire to invest in the Sudan particularly in the energy, petroleum, gas and renewable energy domains.

