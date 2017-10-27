Sudan: Subcommittee for Follow up of Implementation of Outcomes of National Dialogue Holds Second Meeting

Khartoum — The Subcommittee of the Higher Committee for the Follow up of Implementation of Outcomes of National Dialogue has held its second meeting Thursday at the Republican Palace.

The committee's member, engineer, al- Tayeb Moustafa noted in press statements that the meeting has discussed the workshop scheduled for 11-12 of next November.

He indicated that the workshop will discuss four work papers on the election's commission, the future vision for 2020 elections, the experiment of the party's council's law, besides the horizons of the political practice in Sudan, pointing out that the meeting has decided guidelines of the work papers and their presenters.

Enguineer Moustafa has expected the workshop to be strong step towards the 2020 elections that would move the country to safety.