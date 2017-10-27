26 October 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Cabinet Reviews Press and Publications Draft Law

Khartoum — The Council of Ministers, in its regular meeting, chaired by the First Vice President of the Republic, the National Prime Minister, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih, Thursday, has reviewed the draft law of the press and publication, amendment of 2017 presented by Dr. Ahmed Bilal, the Information Minister.

The Council of Ministers Spokesman, Dr. Omer Mohamed Salih, noted in press statements that the proposed amendments in the draft law based on the harmonization of elements of protection of freedom of press expression and the professional and legal regulations that prevent the practice from sliding into chaos and disorder,

He explained that the article, which deals with the freedom of the press and journalists, was replaced by a new article that guarantees journalists' the freedom of expression, thought, knowledge, communication and the access to information according to the constitution and the law.

The law has also, organized the electronic publishing, meanwhile, the Council of Ministers has extended the dialogue on the draft law, and to be submitted to the Council a month later.

