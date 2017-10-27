26 October 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Cabinet Approves Final Report of Committee for Revising Fees of Local and Imported Sugar

Khartoum — The Council of Ministers, in its regular meeting, chaired by the First Vice President of the Republic, the National Prime Minister, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih, Thursday, has approved the final report of the committee for the revision of the fees of the local and imported sugar presented by Dr. Musa Karama the Minister of Industry.

The Spokesman of the Council of Ministers, Dr. Omer Mohamed Salih noted that the report has included the details of the production and the fees imposed on the local production of sugar, while the imported sugar is fully exempted from all fees, meanwhile, the report has recommended that the locally produced sugar be exempted from production charges while maintaining the added value.

