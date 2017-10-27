26 October 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Deng Underlines Says Two Sudans Need to Live Side By Side in Peace

Khartoum — The Director of Ebony Center for Strategic Studies in south Sudan, Lual Deng, has underlined the importance of the two Sudans living in peace side by side.

Deng who was addressing a forum held in Khartoum under the theme of "conflicts in Sudan and its Neighboring South Sudan, and Libya, Their Particularity and International Dimensions, Current and Future Status" which was organized by the Gezira VT channels and in the residence of huge number of experts, said if the two countries' want to live in peace they have to achieve peace in each of the two countries.

He indicated that the south Sudanese leadership have failed to achieve reconciliation among the various southern groups, besides the lack of good governance, and spread of corruption.

The speakers at the forum have stressed that it was difficult to achieve peace in south Sudan without the involvement of Khartoum in the process. They said given the current situation there, the chance of achieving peace remain slim.

As to the situation in Libya a number of speakers have said the situation as there was equally complicated given the spread of tribalism there, lack of confidence among the conflicting parties and the absence of good intent among the various foes.

