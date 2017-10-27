Sudan: National Assembly Leaderships Committee Holds Meeting

Khartoum — The committee of the leaderships of the National Assembly, chaired by the assembly's speaker, Prof. Ibrahim Ahmed Omer, Thursday, held meeting.

The Advisor of the Speaker of the National Assembly, Dr. Abdul Majid Haroun noted that the meeting has tackled the issues to be addressed by the parliament next week, where the National Legislature will discuss the report of its chairman on its performance during the period from the start of last July to current October, while the parliament will listen to statements of the executive organ on the performance of the ministries and its plans for the year 2018.

The National Assembly will discuss next Monday the report of the legislation and justice committee on Kamoon Company which includes the assembly's decision on the company that indicates the full implementation of the directives of the President of the Republic, the decision of the Council of Ministers in 2015 , the refunding of the fees imposed by the company without proper legal procedures for the treasury, and the procedures of accountability of the Sudan Holding company for not following the proper legal procedures for the conclusion of contracts with the Kamoon Company.

The committee has listened to an enlightenment from the parliament delegation that have participated in the International Parliament held in the State of Russia and the meeting's outcomes.

The meeting has pointed to the Arab Parliament meeting to be host by the Sudan during the period 28-30 of current October with the participation of 22 Arab states and includes 88 parliament's members.

The peer committees or the two parliaments will hold joint meetings to exchange experiences and expertise, discussing the legislative issues and the formulas used in two parliaments.