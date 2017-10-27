Sudan: Council of Ministers Approves Draft Law of Borders National Commission

Khartoum — The Council of Ministers in its regular meeting, chaired by the First Vice President of the Republic, the National Prime Minister, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih, Thursday, has approved the draft law of the National Commission for Borders of the year 2017 submitted by Dr. Fadul Abdulla, the minister of the Presidency of the Republic.

The Spokesman of the Council of Ministers, Dr. Omer Mohamed Salih, noted to the importance of the law, which establishes the commission and its permanent technical committee that studies and makes recommendations regarding the description, planning and confirmation of borders.

The Council of Ministers has also approved the draft law of the Maritime Areas and Continental Shelf Act of the year2017, which was presented by General Ali Salim, the State Minister of the Ministry of Defense.

The draft law repeals the Territorial Sea and Continental Shelf Law of 1970, where the new draft law includes new terms such as maritime areas, straight baselines, exclusive economic zone, the adjacent area and the state's rights.

The draft law has also dealt with the provisions of the high seas, the combating of human trafficking and piracy, and the combating of the narcotic, drugs trade, and psychotropic substances.

The Minister of Social Security and development, has reviewed the draft law of the National Commission for Safety, Social Solidarity and Combating of Poverty for the year 2017, explaining that the concept of poverty is no longer measured by physical poverty, but it is multi-dimensional as it is included in the goals of sustainable development, while the draft law introduces an alternative mechanism to address the issue of poverty.

The Council of Ministers, has given directives for the formation of a committee including the ministers of Federal Government, the Security and Social Development, and the state ministers of the miniseries of the Council of Ministers, Foreign Affairs, Finance and International Cooperation to review the draft law and to include the remarks raised during the Council's meeting in the draft law.