Sudan: Beja, LJP Discuss Political Developments in Country

Khartoum — The Assistant of President of the Republic, Musa Mohamed Ahmed , discussed during his meeting with the Leader of Liberation and Justice Party(LJP), Dr Al-Tegani Sessi , in the Republican Palace, Thursday, the political developments in the Country and requirement of work during current stage.

The meeting underscored importance of work with all political forces to benefit from the positive developments the Sudan is witnessing in the wake of revocation of US sanctions.

The meeting also discussed relations between the two parties and importance of boosting them further.