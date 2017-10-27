Sudan: Cabinet Approves Draft Law for Organization of Expert's Houses for Consultancy Services

Khartoum — The meeting of the Council of Ministers, Thursday, Chaired by the First Vice President, the National Prime Minister, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih has approved the draft law for the organization of the expert's houses for consultancy services for the year 2017, submitted by the State Minister of the Council of Ministers, Tarig Taoufeeg.

The Spokesman of the Council of Minister, Dr. Omer Mohamed Salih, noted in press statements that the approved draft law has abolished the 1999 law, and specified how the council was established, its powers and specializations, pointing out that the draft law has defined the expert and the conditions required therein, as well as the conditions for the establishment of the expert houses for consultancy services, referring to the cabinet directive for the amendment of the expert's specified period.

The Council of Ministers has also approved in its meeting Thursday, the law of the Sudanese Veterinary Council for the year 2017.

The Council's Spokesman, indicated that the fast developments in the veterinary sciences require the issuance of a new law that includes the new segments of the veterinary cadres, and to add more fields of cooperation between the veterinary council and the higher education and scientific researches authorities.