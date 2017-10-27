26 October 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Cabinet Approves Draft Law for Organization of Expert's Houses for Consultancy Services

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The meeting of the Council of Ministers, Thursday, Chaired by the First Vice President, the National Prime Minister, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih has approved the draft law for the organization of the expert's houses for consultancy services for the year 2017, submitted by the State Minister of the Council of Ministers, Tarig Taoufeeg.

The Spokesman of the Council of Minister, Dr. Omer Mohamed Salih, noted in press statements that the approved draft law has abolished the 1999 law, and specified how the council was established, its powers and specializations, pointing out that the draft law has defined the expert and the conditions required therein, as well as the conditions for the establishment of the expert houses for consultancy services, referring to the cabinet directive for the amendment of the expert's specified period.

The Council of Ministers has also approved in its meeting Thursday, the law of the Sudanese Veterinary Council for the year 2017.

The Council's Spokesman, indicated that the fast developments in the veterinary sciences require the issuance of a new law that includes the new segments of the veterinary cadres, and to add more fields of cooperation between the veterinary council and the higher education and scientific researches authorities.

Sudan

UNHCR - Refugee Leaders From Chad Visit Darfur to Assess Return Prospects

After more than a decade in exile, Sudanese refugees begin to look more seriously at returning to Darfur; 25 Sudanese… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.