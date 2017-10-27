Sudan: Cooperation Between Ministry of Electricity, Khartoum University On Solar Energy

Khartoum — The Ministry of Water Resources, Irrigation and Electricity and the Energy Research Center of the University of Khartoum have signed a contract on establishment of a laboratory for solar pumps in cooperation with the Sudanese Organization for Standardization and Metrology to be financed by the Global Environment Facility (GEF) and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP).

The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Water Resources, Irrigation and Electricity Engineer Musa Omar Abu Al-Gasim said that one of the objectives of this project was to build national capacities. He pointed out that the construction of this laboratory is a strategic work that ensures efficiency examination of all solar energy devices imported by the country, especially those working in irrigation, stressing that his ministry has embarked on generalization of the use of renewable energy in all its headquarters and institutions to replace all the lighting in the buildings to be solar energy instead of electricity.

The Director of the Administration of New and Renewable Energies at the Ministry Engineer Mahjoub Issa Khalil said that the project was the first one that concerned with the solar energy units and its entry into force will give reassurance to the citizen and investor about the quality of the equipment that exist in the Sudanese market, pointing out that this work is the result of a long joint effort between the ministry, Khartoum University and Ahlia University and the his administration.

For his part, the Director of Energy Research Center at the University of Khartoum Prof. Mohamed Hashim Siddiq said that the signing of the contract with the ministry represents the beginning of supervising the construction of a laboratory for solar pumps and all related matters. He pointed out that the ministry and the center agreed to expand and sustain cooperation in all fields, particularly working through solar linkage system, which combines solar electricity and public electricity as to reduce pressure on the national network at peak times.

The Representative of the Sudanese Standards and Metrology Corporation Authority Abdullah Abu Ubaida Mohamed said that the corporation would establish the lab within its largest city in the Soba area.