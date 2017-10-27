South Africa: Van Jaarsveld, Van Wyk Hit Final Day Centuries

Morne van Wyk and Vaughn van Jaarsveld both hit final day centuries as the Dolphins drew their Sunfoil Series encounter with the Cape Cobras at the Recreation Ground in Oudtshoorn on Thursday.

The round five encounter was looking like a draw after three days of action and the match followed the script when the visitors resumed on their overnight 130 for one and then reached the eventual close on 360 for four - 258 ahead of the hosts.

Veteran opener Van Wyk led from the front with his 106 (165 balls, 11 fours, 2 sixes), which was his 22nd first-class ton.

Van Jaarsveld, meanwhile, was more attacking in compiling the 18th three-figure score of his career after he made 100 (123 balls, 18 fours, 2 sixes). The pair shared a 167-run second wicket that ensured there was not going to be any final day drama.

First-innings centurion Dane Vilas added another half-century to his name with his unbeaten 64 (110 balls, 4 fours), with Cody Chetty not out on 46.

Dane Piedt was the pick of the bowlers with two for 76.

