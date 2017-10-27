26 October 2017

South Africa: Cricket - Proteas Cruise to Victory Over Toothless Tigers

Andile Phehlukwayo led a good performance by the Proteas rookie bowling attack to enable them to beat Bangladesh by 20 runs in the first of two T20 matches at the Mangaung Oval on Thursday evening.

The second match will be played at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom on Sunday afternoon.

Phehlukwayo returned the outstanding figures of 2/25 to stop the promising start Bangladesh made to their innings and then Dane Paterson bowled superbly at the death with his figures of 2/29.

New cap Robbie Frylinck could also feel satisfied with his debut figures of 2/33.

Bangladesh were in with a shout when they scored 90 runs in the first 9 overs before Phehlukwayo captured the key wicket of Soumya Sarkar (47 off 31 balls, 5 fours and 2 sixes).

The Proteas won the toss and opted to bat first and their more than competitive total of 195/4 was set up by the second wicket partnership of 79 between Quinton de Kock (71 off 44 balls, 5 fours and a six) and man of the match AB de Villiers (49 off 27 balls, 8 fours) and then rounded off by David Miller and Farhaan Behardien who added a critical 62 in the last 5 overs.

Behardien played one of his most impressive innings for the Proteas of 36 off 17 balls with 2 fours and 2 sixes.

Mehidy Hasan was the pick of the Bangladesh attack with his figures of 2/31 in 4 overs.

