Somalia: Mass Refugees Return Triggers Somali Conflicts

Mogadishu — HUMANITARIAN organisations are concerned the return of thousands of Somali refugees from Kenya are triggering large-scale communal and political conflict. Up to 250 000 Somalis are set to return amid indications Kenya would close the Dadaab refugee camp where they have sought safety. Kenya plans to close the Dabaab, said to be the world's biggest refugee camp, owing to financial problems and the use of the site by al-Shabaab militants to recruit. Reduced rations and basic services in the camp are leading Somali families to continue to repatriate. The impact of the returnees is felt almost entirely in a few urban centres of southern Somalia, especially Kismayo. Humanitarian agencies warned the return would intensify pressure on dangerous and unresolved issues related to land, identity, rights, and demography.

"Refugees' returns will accelerate an already dramatic rate of urbanisation in contemporary Somalia, and highlight sensitive conflict issues related to exclusivist clan claims on Somalia's cities," said a spokesperson with the Danish Demining Group. The organisation has intervened to halt the lingering crisis. It said the returns were occurring in a challenging and non-permissive environment in southern Somalia with al- Shabaab continuing to hold the rural areas where most of the refugees originate. "Much of the region remains chronically insecure. Urban unemployment is exceptionally high. And a severe drought has impacted the main areas of return," the spokesman said. It is feared the prospect of the African union Mission in Somalia withdrawal in 2018-20 will create new uncertainties over security in areas of return. - CAJ News