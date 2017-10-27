Burkina Faso: Several Dead From Burkina Faso Mosquito Fever

Ouagadougou — AT least 11 people are dead after the mosquito-borne dengue fever sweeping through the conflict-prone Burkina Faso. The deaths have been recorded from 4 000 cases mostly in the capital city Ouagadougou. Dr. Yaméogo Issaka, the government's head of epidemiological surveillance service, announced government had put in place a plan to fight the fever. Strategies include space spraying operations in Ouagadougou, exchange meetings, broadcasts of key messages on local radios and the acquisition and pre-positioning of drugs for the management of severe cases in all hospitals. Government is also running campaigns in the media. The official launch was held in Toudbwéogo on Thursday . For this phase, gardens and green spaces are targeted. The dengue fever is caused by a virus that is transmitted to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito called the Aedes or tiger mosquito.

The mosquitoes bite especially during the day. Symptoms include fever, muscle pain, headache and rash.