Sudan: Children Succumb to Measles Outbreak

After more than a decade in exile, Sudanese refugees begin to look more seriously at returning to Darfur; 25 Sudanese… Read more »

Khartoum — SOUTH Sudan has appealed for the intervention of international humanitarian agencies to stop a deadly outbreak of measles that has claimed the lives of at least ten children. The minors have died in the northern Payinjiar County. Most of the victims are aged under five. A majority of the infected children died before they could access health facilities. Stephen Gatliah Kuay, the Payinjiar health supervisor, lamented the situation as dire, pointing out the war-torn region lacked the capacity to bring the situation under control. "I would like to request United Nations agencies like the UN Children Fund and World Health Organization to support us through our health partners," he appealed. Among the health partners struggling under conflict to address the situation are the International rescue Committee and the UN International Development Organisation. Measles is the latest scourge to afflict the world's newest country. The East African country is gripped by a war that started in 2013, two years after independence from Sudan. The civil war emanating from a fallout between President Salva Kiir Mayardit and his deputy, Riek Machar Dhurgon, has sparked the crisis. Over 4 million have been displaced. Thousands that have sought refuge in makeshift sites are succumbing to hunger and cholera, among other crises. - CAJ News

Copyright © 2017 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.