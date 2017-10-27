26 October 2017

UN News Service

Mali: Guterres Strongly Condemns Deadly Attack Against UN Mission Convoy

Secretary-General António Guterres has strongly condemned today's attack against a logistic convoy of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA), which left three peacekeepers dead and two injured.

In a statement issued by a UN spokesperson, the Secretary-General conveyed his sincere condolences to the Government of Chad, as well as his profound sympathies to the families and loved ones of the victims. He also wished a swift recovery to the wounded.

According to the statement, the convoy was travelling from Tessalit to Aguelhok in Mali's northern Kidal region.

"The Secretary-General reiterates that attacks targeting United Nations peacekeepers may constitute war crimes under international law and calls for the perpetrators of this attack to be swiftly brought to justice," the statement stressed.

Urging the Government and the signatory armed groups to accelerate the implementation of the Malian peace agreement, Mr. Gurterres reaffirmed through the statement that such attacks will not affect the United Nations' determination to support the Malian people in their quest for peace.

