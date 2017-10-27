Sudan: Farmers Lament High Cost of Sesame Harvest

El Gedaref — Farmers in Sudan's largely agricultural El Gedaref state have complained about the high cost of this year's sesame harvest. They cite a lack of manpower and trained technicians to operate the harvesters, and complain of the high prices asked for jute sacks.

Farmer Hasan Ahmed from Galal El Nahal told Radio Dabanga that the cost of harvesting a hectare of sesame has increased from SDG 10 ($1.50) last year, to SDG 40 ($6) in the current agricultural season.

He said that this is attributed to the authorities' imposition of restrictions on the entry of Ethiopian workers through El Gallabat and Lagadi crossings.

Ahmed said farmers face difficulties in mechanical harvesting because of a lack of trained technicians to operate the machines.

He complained that the price of a jute sack has risen to SDG 30 ($4.50) and warned of the continued collapse of the price of sesame which will lead to significant losses among farmers.

Agricultural Bank

The head of the Agricultural Committee El Gedaref state Legislative Council, El Shafee El Awad, has called on the Agricultural Bank to intervene early to provide sacks and mechanical harvesting through machine. They confirmed that a bail of jute sacks has risen from SDG 850 ($127) last year to SDG 1,000 ($150) this season.

El Awad said that the continuation of early harvesting operations and the sale of sesame in foreign markets is an indicator of price collapse and its exit from farms under the obstacles of harvest.