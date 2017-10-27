26 October 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Lunda Sul - Official Defends Permanent Training of Police Officers

Saurimo — The governor of the eastern Lunda Sul province Ernesto Kiteculo has defended the technical and professional training of the staff of the Interior Ministry, with a view to ensuring safety among citizens.

Ernesto Kiteculo was addressing Wednesday the members of Interior Ministry in Lunda Sul, at the end of the visit to the local units.

The governor said that its is the police officers' task to ensure the safety among citizens and contribute to the consolidation of peace and healthy coexistence among communities.

However, he said that the personnel should be technically and professionally well prepared for the strict fulfillment of the missions assigned to them.

On the other hand, the official praised the work conducted by National Police in the province, which has led to the drop of crime rates in recent times.

