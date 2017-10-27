27 October 2017

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Suspected Case of Monkey Pox Detected in Kano

By Ibrahim Shuaibu

Kano — Indications emerged thursday that the suspected dreaded monkey pox disease had broken out in Kano.

Unconfirmed reports said a patient suspected to be suffering from the disease was critically lying at Tiga General Hospital in Bebeji Local Government Area of the state.

It was also suspected that the virus had been detected as health personnel were busy attending to the patient to avoid the spread of the disease.

Effort to reach the state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Kabiru Ibrahim Getso, proved abortive as at the time of filing this report.

THISDAY recalled that at a press conference last Monday, Getso warned Kano residents against the monkey pox epidemic, urging them to be serious with their personal hygienic.

He further stated that already, the state government had made available a hospital and adequate facilities to take care of patients infected with the disease

