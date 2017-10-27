Mauritius: PM Reiterates Government's Support to Major Infrastructural Projects

press release

The Mont Choisy Le Golf will undoubtedly be a stepping stone for the transformation of the northern part of Mauritius. This new infrastructural development will attract avid golfers to benefit from a unique golfing experience and in turn engender more opportunities for the tourism sector as regards job creation, quality of life and social progress.

The Prime Minister, Minister of Home Affairs, External Communications and National Development Unit and Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, made this statement yesterday at the official launching of the Clubhouse and Golf Course of Mont Choisy Le Parc.

In his address, Prime Minister Jugnauth highlighted that business confidence is on the rise with various private and public sector projects of magnitude. Government's economic strategy, he underlined, is focused on improving opportunities for businesses and strengthening their ability to compete internationally. As such, tax and regulatory burdens on business are being reduced to support more quality infrastructure investment projects, he added.

Speaking of the Golf Course, the Prime Minister underlined that it will bring many benefits to the community in terms of increased employment opportunities, wider range of sporting facilities and overall development of the region of Mont Choisy. On that score, he pointed out that Mont Choisy Group is investing a lot in social projects in the neighbourhood such as the building of a new crematorium and access road for the residents of the Grand Bay and Triolet region.

He recalled that the whole Mont Choisy Le Parc has required an investment of some Rs 8 billion with an injected Foreign Direct Investment to the tune of some Rs 9.5 billion. This, he emphasised, highlights the safe climate of foreign investment that reigns in Mauritius.

Prime Minister Jugnauth further outlined that a flagship environment project is being supported for the conservation and rehabilitation of Land and Marine Environment through the Mont Choisy Native Aloe Project. He reiterated that Government highly favours sustainable projects which are contributing towards the protection of the environment and also catering for social needs of the population.

The Golf Course

The Golf Course is strategically located on a nature reserve surrounded by endemic plants and stretching over 6,245 meters in length. It is the first 18-hole championship golf course in the North with views of Coin de Mire. A variety of sporting activities such as horse riding, walking and cycling will also be offered.