27 October 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Buhari Congratulates Xi Jinping On Re-Election

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Terhemba Daka

Abuja — President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, on his re-election as Secretary General of the Communist Party of China and leader of the nation.

He expressed conviction that the success of the 19th National Congress of the CPC and implementation of its decisions would fulfill the dream of great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

"Your widely acknowledged wise and firm leadership has played a critical role in changes in China in the past five years, and the renewal of your term will no doubt strengthen the unity of the CPC and its central, unified leadership, and further enhance cohesiveness of the Chinese nation," he said.

The Nigerian leader expressed belief in the capability of the CPC leadership and President Xi to take China to a new level and enhance its standing around the globe in the next five years.

Buhari, in a statement by Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, yesterday, also said that his fruitful meetings and frequent communications with Xi had allowed the two countries to firmly commit to strong economic synergy and cooperative potentials.

The President praised the existing cordial relationship between China and Nigeria on one hand and with Africa as a whole, especially sustaining the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

Adesina meanwhile commended Nigerians for their prayers and goodwill towards the President since he returned to the country.Receiving a delegation of well-wishers led by Amb. Eze N. Ebere to the President, Adesina said Buhari deeply appreciated the prayers from both Christian and Muslim communities during his ill health and after his recovery.

Nigeria

Malabu Scandal - UK Returns U.S.$85 Million to Nigeria

On the day the anti-graft agency, EFCC, expressed its frustrations in locating two ex-Nigerian ministers on trial for… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.