South Africa: Alliance Tells Zuma to Consult On Cabinet Reshuffles

Photo: GCIS

President Jacob Zuma (file photo).

President Jacob Zuma came under fire at the ANC-led alliance council meeting for not consulting members on Cabinet reshuffles.

News24 understands that alliance partners, the SACP and trade federation Cosatu, did not hold back on their criticism of Zuma's unilateral Cabinet reshuffles.

The statement released following the Thursday meeting confirms that the Cabinet reshuffles were discussed.

"Alliance partners highlighted the importance of appropriate consultation and reconfirmed the necessity of the alliance to make meaningful input into strategic decision," the statement reads.

Zuma fired former finance minister Pravin Gordhan and his deputy Mcebisi Jonas in March and then fired SACP general secretary Blade Nzimande last week, heightening tensions in the alliance.

SACP, Cosatu and the South African National Civic Organisation have called for Zuma to step down. However, the statement does not reflect any discussion on their call.

State capture discussed

The alliance said in the statement that it had committed to a series of meetings, with the next meeting scheduled for November.

"Alliance partners raised issues in a frank and honest manner and agreed that the nature of the issues raised requires ongoing engagement," it said.

State capture also dominated the discussions.

"The alliance reconfirms its commitment to the establishment of the judicial commission of inquiry. The meeting agreed that this matter must be brought to finality as a matter of urgency."

Zuma has launched a legal battle against then Public Protector Thuli Madonsela's recommendations that a judicial commission of inquiry into state capture be established, but that Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng, not Zuma, should appoint the judge to set up the commission.

This week, Zuma withdrew a key aspect of his review application, that Madonsela's State of Capture report be referred to the new Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane for her to complete the investigation.

In her report, Madonsela stated that her office did not have the required resources to conclude the investigation.

Source: News24