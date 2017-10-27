27 October 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Institute of Shipping Honours Amaechi, Bello, Others

Nigerian Institute of Shipping (NIS) is set to honour the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, Executive Secretary, Nigerian Shippers Council, Hassan Bello and other top players in the Nigerian maritime and allied sectors with a merit award.

The diganities among other top shots in the sector are expected to converge on Lagos on Friday (October 27th) for the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Institute.

The two-legged event will take place at the prestigious Oriental Hotel in Lagos. While the statutory AGM will hold in the morning, some distinguished Nigerians have been penciled down for honours at an award night later the same day.

The Institute's Public Relations Office, Sesan Onileimo, said the morning programme, which is for induction of new members and election of new executives council member for the institute is strictly for its members. He added that the evening programme, which is for the award of Fellowship to some deserving individuals and corporate organizations, is strictly by invitation.

Onileimo also confirmed that the investiture of the Minster of Transportation as the statutory Grand Patron of the Institute is one of the highpoints of the ceremony. He stated also that the Executive Governors of Kano and Enugu States are expected to grace the occasion as Patrons of the Institute.

Other dignitaries who will be honored as Fellows are: Chief of Naval Staff, the Managing Director of NPA, the Director General of NIMASA, the Executive Secretary/CEO of Nigerian Shippers Council, and the Customs Areas Controller of Apapa and Tin can Island Port commands of the Nigeria Customs Service.

