Kenya: Voters Snub Kenya Re-Run Election, Turnout Dismal

Turnout at the repeat vote for president drew less than half of the voters who came out for the first round in August. Voters trickled into polling stations as violence and a boycott kept many away.

Only 6.55 million Kenyans went to the polls for the country's re-run vote, election commission Chairman Wafula Chebukati said on Friday, meaning turnout was a dismal 34.5 percent. Turnout from the August ballot that was later annulled by the Supreme Court had been 80 percent.

The low turnout was likely due to a boycott of the vote by most of the country's 19 million registered voters, including opposition candidate Raila Odinga, who called it "a sham election."

The deeply divisive election on Thursday was marred by protests and violence that left at least four people dead and dozens more wounded. Chebukati has said that voting in four counties where voting was disrupted by the unrest will resume on Saturday.

'Mourning' region refuses vote

Amongst those areas is Kisumu, where police clashes with demonstrators turned deadly on Thursday afternoon. After protesters blocked streets, set fires and threw stones at security services, officers first threw tear gas and then fired into the crowds. Four people were killed and at least 50 others injured.

Kisumu Governor Anyang' Nyong'o said that his government would not cooperate with the resumption of the vote on Saturday while the region was in "mourning."

The first election in August 8 ended with a victory for incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta with 54 percent of the vote. Violence broke out after the opposition accused Kenyatta of vote tampering, leaving 37 people dead in a country still divided by ethnic loyalties.

However, a few weeks later on August 28, Kenya's Supreme Court listened to arguments presented by Raila Odinga on alleged irregularities and allowed an audit of the vote. The results of the audit led to the court voiding the election on September 1.

Although he was instrumental in having the vote annulled, Odinga announced on October 10 that he was boycotting the second election, citing fraud within the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), which is run by Chebukati.

Elections in Kenya have often been tense affairs, with many avoiding the polls for fear of violence. Widespread unrest after the country's 2007 election led to months of bloodshed that cost some 1,300 lives and displaced hundreds of thousands.

es/ng (AFP, Reuters)