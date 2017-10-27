26 October 2017

Financial Gazette (Harare)

Zimbabwe: ZSE Bull Run Loses Steam

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Omega Ukama

The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange bull run seems to be losing momentum, with the mainstream industrial index slumping for three consecutive days during the week amid signals of waning interest in top tier stocks.

Blue chips have so far headlined the market's upward trajectory since November last year, with the top four companies by market capitalisation gaining an average of about 400 percent since mid November last year. The four, Delta, Econet, Innscor and Seed Co account for about half of the market's total capitalisation, which closed the week 0,34 percent higher at $14,65 billion.

For the past few weeks, gains among these counters have been showing signs of slowing down and this trend became more apparent this week.

The industrial index shed 0,12 percent week-on-week since Thursday last week to close yesterday at 515,32 points following weekly losses in some heavy weights. OK Zimbabwe lost 19,8 percent week-on-week to close at $0,2005. Innscor shed 2,96 percent to settle at $1,73. Econet lost 1,17 percent to settle at $1,79 while quick service restaurants group, Simbisa Brands, lost 0,21 percent to close at $0,68.

Seed Co, however, gained 6,8 percent this week to close at $3,1, while Delta added a marginal 0,01 percent to trade at $3,06.

Meanwhile, interest seems to have shifted to mid tier stocks with Meikles leading the gainers this week with a 25,71 percent increase to close at $0,44. African Sun put on 19,51 percent to trade at $0,049 and First Mutual Properties was 10,71 percent stronger at $0,062.

The mining index added 2,7 percent this week to close at 136,72 points as RioZim and Bindura Nickel Corporation gained 3,85 percent and 0,56 percent, respectively, week-on-week to trade at $1,145 and $0,0536. Falcon Gold and Hwange Colliery remained unchanged at $0,0201 and $0,0374 respectively.

Zimbabwe

'You Were Right About Grace Mugabe Bedroom Coup Remarks'

A faction of Zimbabwe's war veterans led by Christopher Mutsvangwa has reportedly apologised to its former boss,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Financial Gazette. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.