Health Minister, Atupele Muluzi says efforts by various faith based institutions in opening up and speak on issues like sexual reproductive health (SRH) is a key step in ensuring that Malawi has a well-managed and health population.

Muluzi said even if some faith based institutions remain mum on SRH issues, people and youths in particular still access services on the same.

He was speaking Wednesday in Lilongwe during an information dissemination and best practice conference on Nzatonse Project which is being implemented by CCAP's Livingstonia Synod health department and other stakeholders.

"I am particularly happy to note that some of the faith based institutions like CCAP's Livingstonia Synod realise the need to open up and break the silence on some issues that they considered as taboos and not worth paying attention to.

"More importantly is the fact that the Synod involves youths in this project. We really need to disseminate information on sexual reproductive health to all Malawians with emphasis on youths and women so that they can make informed decisions and choices on their own," said Muluzi.

He said a lot of young people face challenges ranging from gender based violence, rape and sexual abuse among others, hence the need for relevant structures at grassroots level to collaborate in addressing the situation.

"We need not to be afraid of being embarrassed for promoting SRH debates. It is high time that stakeholder broke the silence surrounding SRH issues with the aim of guaranteeing our youths health life," explained the Minister.

He then encouraged other faith based institutions to emulate the gesture set by CCAP's Livingstonia Synod through its health department.

Livingstonia Synod health department's monitoring and evaluation officer, Godfrey Silungwe said through the Nzatonse project, the Synod continues to tackle a wide number of social issues.

"We believe that SRH information should be accessed by all, believers or non-believers, and this is why the project advocate for the involvement of the clergy to enhance their knowledge on SRH issues as well as gender based violence.

"To that effect, the Synod realised the potential of community based initiators and trained them in SRH so that they orient the youths on the same in line with their Christian teachings," said Silungwe," concluded Silungwe.