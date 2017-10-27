27 October 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Experts Warn On Dangers of Neglecting Education Sector

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Iyabo Lawal

Stakeholders and concerned citizens have canvassed the need for government to invest in education to safeguard the future of the country.They warned of imminent danger if the situation persists.

Citing incessant violence, restiveness and kidnapping across the country as direct consequences of neglecting the sector, they also warned that the failure to address the needs of our youths might be the cankerworm that would consume the nation.

They spoke at a colloquium by the Government College Ughelli Old Boys Association Class of September 1973 themed, "Raising a wise generation: Revamping Nigeria's secondary education," held at the Civic Centre, Lagos.

Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State, said the task of revamping the sector rests solely with the government, saying that a country that fails to invest in education, has mortgaged its future.

Also, Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno State, who spoke on the education of the girl-child, said the status and development of a nation is tied to the way it treats its womenfolk.

In her remarks, Senator Oluremi Tinubu said due to inaccessibility of education and high incidences of dropouts, Africa lacks critical mass of skilled labour.

Meanwhile, Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State has said that secondary education is a critical stage in the learning process as it builds on the foundation at the basic level while also preparing our youths for the challenges of tertiary education.

However, the Registrar, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, represented by Prof. Afeez Oladosu, identified policy summersault as one of the key challenges facing the sector.He advocated prompt payment of teachers' salaries for greater efficiency.

In his welcome address, Prof. Oristegbemi Omatete, the association's President-General (worldwide), noted that quality secondary education is very expensive and would require a collaboration of all stakeholders with the government.

Nigeria

Malabu Scandal - UK Returns U.S.$85 Million to Nigeria

On the day the anti-graft agency, EFCC, expressed its frustrations in locating two ex-Nigerian ministers on trial for… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.