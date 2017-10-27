Nigeria: Experts Warn On Dangers of Neglecting Education Sector

Stakeholders and concerned citizens have canvassed the need for government to invest in education to safeguard the future of the country.They warned of imminent danger if the situation persists.

Citing incessant violence, restiveness and kidnapping across the country as direct consequences of neglecting the sector, they also warned that the failure to address the needs of our youths might be the cankerworm that would consume the nation.

They spoke at a colloquium by the Government College Ughelli Old Boys Association Class of September 1973 themed, "Raising a wise generation: Revamping Nigeria's secondary education," held at the Civic Centre, Lagos.

Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State, said the task of revamping the sector rests solely with the government, saying that a country that fails to invest in education, has mortgaged its future.

Also, Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno State, who spoke on the education of the girl-child, said the status and development of a nation is tied to the way it treats its womenfolk.

In her remarks, Senator Oluremi Tinubu said due to inaccessibility of education and high incidences of dropouts, Africa lacks critical mass of skilled labour.

Meanwhile, Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State has said that secondary education is a critical stage in the learning process as it builds on the foundation at the basic level while also preparing our youths for the challenges of tertiary education.

However, the Registrar, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, represented by Prof. Afeez Oladosu, identified policy summersault as one of the key challenges facing the sector.He advocated prompt payment of teachers' salaries for greater efficiency.

In his welcome address, Prof. Oristegbemi Omatete, the association's President-General (worldwide), noted that quality secondary education is very expensive and would require a collaboration of all stakeholders with the government.