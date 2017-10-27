Nigeria: Fitness Expert Unveils Programme to Boost Healthy Living

Worried by the vigour and health challenges of many Nigerians, a physical fitness expert, Olayinka Ajibola has launched a physical readiness awareness campaign tagged, "Fit4life Live4life," to improve people's well-being through increased physical activities and improved nutrition.

Ajibola, who is the Executive Officer (CEO) of Reindz Star Concepts and owner of KC Gym and Fitness Centre, noted that the initiative was aimed at empowering parents, youths, schools, communities, health and fitness professionals to enjoy improved health through physical activities and nutrition.

He added that the programme also emphasizes the importance of exercise and fitness regimen to people's overall wellbeing.Ajibola enthused: "When Nigerians are fit by training, work out, exercising or simple walk, they will live healthy. With that they can live longer while inspiring others."

According to him, contrary to widespread belief, fitness activities are not restricted to the gym, but could be done even in the comfort of the home. Noting that the fit4life live4life initiative also consist of recreational activities such as swimming, games, health talk, especially on nutrition, the fitness expert said it also focused on youth empowerment, family values, community projects and youth initiatives.

To ensure many Nigerians benefit from the programme, Ajibola has also developed a new aerobic exercise video tagged "Get Fit" for them to get daily dose of activities to stay young and active.

"This high powered, high energy, workout will help individuals to attain toned and sculpted body, strengthen core, burn fat and increase overall fitness level," he promised.According to him, the video would soon be available for the benefit of all Nigerians.

Saying the fitness level of the average Nigerians must improve, the fitness expert called for partnership with individuals, corporate organisations and government to ensure more people benefit from the initiative.

"Nigerians are far behind when it comes to exercising, government and private sector operators do not focus on this area, yet focus on health and fitness will help increase productivity of Nigerians and enhance development.He therefore advised Nigerians to exercise and watch what they eat to keep fit.