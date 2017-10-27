Nigeria: Okocha, Findi George, Ikpeba, Others Listed for North West Unity Tourney

Calabar — The second edition of the North West Unity Football Tournament has kicked off in Calabar metropolis with some former internationals, including Austine Okocha, Finidi George, Victor Ikpeba and coaches expected to grace the tournament.

The two-week football fiesta, which kicked off on Wednesday, will feature 10 teams within Calabar Municipality. They are Akim United, Edim Otop Strikers, Effa Babes, Qua Park Rangers, Essien Town United, Ishie Pillars, Efut Strikers, Nkonib United, Eneobong Babes and Ward Ten Warriors.

The competition is sponsored by NorthWest Petroleum to promote football at the grassroots and also act as a talent hunt for Rovers FC and other clubs within the metropolis.

The competition played at Ishie Maracana Arena, Ikot Ansa, will see the winner cart home a cash prize of N250, 000, while the second and third placed teams will go home with N150, 000 and N100, 000 respectively.

In a chat with journalists, the Chairman of Organising Committee and immediate past Mayor of Calabar Municipal Council, Ntufam Donatus Etim, said, "I commend the NorthWest Petroleum for the sponsorship of the tournament. It was actually conceived to sustain the bond of unity amongst the youths and it will also serve as a breeding ground for potential soccer stars while at the same time distracting idle youths from negative tendencies."

He revealed that seven outstanding players discovered during the first edition have been signed by notable clubs in the country.At the Kick off the tournament, the representative of NorthWest Petroleum, Mr. Labara Salihu said the tournament was not only in line with their corporate social responsibility, but also aimed at forging a closer tie with their host community.

Salihu said the company will consolidate on the gains recorded so far in the area of grassroots football by expanding the tournament to accommodate both Municipality and Calabar South.