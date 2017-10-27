Namibia: Political Gangsterism Offers Nothing to the Voter

editorial

The breakneck speed at which democracy is escalating into 'demoncrazy' and gangsterism in Swapo was unimaginable a few years ago.

It is currently a free-for-all in the ruling party, but what is most astounding is the fact that all that is happening is being steered by the very people who have spent decades preaching unity and respect for one another.

They are also the same people who were part of the group of leaders initiating and approving rules and regulations which are now either being disrespected, or summarily thrown out.

Campaigns centre around name-calling, and even if core leaders are not doing it directly, their anointed campaigners are at the centre of such unbecoming behaviour.

There is one positive, and that is the open and free campaigning which Swapo has displayed of late. Yet, the level of maturity at which it is being done leaves much to be desired.

What is interesting is that each camp blames the other party. Also, interestingly enough, the same scenarios play themselves out across the Orange River in South Africa.

In both countries, we have had dominant one-party states thus far. Since we have almost the same election cycle, the circus happens at nearly the same time, with the two former liberation movements as the main actors.

The biggest omission of the current Swapo internal campaign is the lack of ideas. We have seen one candidate publishing a statement of intent and others giving interviews, but generally with only a few weeks left before congress, none of the candidates have sold their ideas and vision for the future.

In fact, such is the lack of quality debate that one candidate simply said it is his time to lead and others should wait like he had done in 2004. By inference, one needs to be over 60 to qualify to stand for the top four positions. But even in those cases, the younger must make way for the elder.

What a shame. How does such a candidate view the intelligence of the voters?

But maybe this attitude is understandable, as we are dealing with people who have been in the party's top echelons since time immemorial.

We can somehow not expect them to infuse any new ideas. There is no new lease of life which can come from some of these candidates who look tired and ready to rest.

All they preach is radicalism in the party, but nothing about how their roles as leaders can solve our current challenges, such as the economic crisis, unemployment, as well as better health and education.

Even many of those who endorsed them did so based on political patronage networks and personal allegiances of those supporting certain candidates. People convinced them to stand, not because they have much to offer the country, but because they can use the time to achieve personal goals.

We see the same trend with the African National Congress in South Africa, where the party has become one big cancerous organisation killing itself from within. Backstabbing, malicious campaigns and even killings have become the order of the day there, and we are glad that the latter has not surfaced here.

But we need to up our game in Namibia, and not be dragged into the same muddy and stormy waters which the ANC is going through, despite our proximity to them.

A new era needs to emerge within Swapo. An era of fresh ideas and new blood which will add vigour to thinking, and the way in which things are done.

We cannot continue recycling the same faces, especially if they do not offer anything different.

Let us hear more about what the candidates have in mind, rather than listen to them criticising the personalities of their opponents. That will not take us anywhere as a nation.