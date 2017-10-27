opinion

Rising food insecurity, poverty, hunger, unemployment and rural underdevelopment on the African continent (I am using Africa here to imply sub-Saharan Africa) has pushed the agenda towards an agricultural development strategy, especially in the rural areas.

Now, in a cyclical fashion, agricultural productivity, agricultural sustainability, rural employment creation through agriculture, and the need for Africa to design agricultural implementation strategies are the new advice to Africa.

Apparently, agriculture (and by extension farming) is not only a source of development, but also a job and wealth-creation strategy in the development of Africa and its marginalised rural areas.

The results are that in Africa, agriculture is not only the dominant development strategy today, but it is also being used as a one-size-fits-all development strategy for the whole of sub-Saharan Africa.

Equally, agricultural development is also used as a synonym for rural development. A mistake of gigantic proportions! They are not and should not be used interchangeably.

A deep look at sub-Saharan Africa's agriculture and rural development approaches reveals that the whole of African countries' agricultural development strategies are a mirror of each other in terms of design, structure and philosophy. How a continent as diverse as the zebra stripes can be subjected to one-size-fits-all development strategies is what I am also querying!

The agricultural paradigm as an answer to Africa's underdevelopment, of course, is nothing new in Africa. Africa for too long has been subjected to shifting advice (sometimes conflicting) to prioritise agricultural development since the first African country obtained independence many moons ago.

The advisers were from the World Bank, IMF, aid agencies, African academic scholars, and the international community at large. African governments passively believed in what they were being advised, and played along to recycle these agricultural strategies, without any tangible results for their people.

The advice came in many forms, couched in sophisticated, statistical, economic and technical language. There was a time when agriculture was defined as an engine for growth through cash and export cropping. This was followed by the time of agriculture as food production, import substitution, food self-sufficiency and job creation.

In droves, African governments went out of their way to create agriculture and rural development ministries and programmes in the hope of developing their countries, especially the rural areas. They also turned to their citizens, and mobilised them to engage in agricultural and farming activities, even in areas where agriculture and farming are not feasible.

However, a century after all this advice and work, there is still no breakthrough for Africa's agricultural development. Many agricultural strategies/approaches have come and gone, without really leaving a huge development mark on the continent.

That is the reality Africa has to reckon with: that nearly a century of agricultural development strategies did not develop Africa as was prophesied by the experts, policymakers, analysts, economists, and African governments. Today, no African country in sub-Saharan Africa has achieved productive and sustainable agriculture.

Equally, no African country has successfully developed its rural areas. Agriculture as growth failed miserably; agriculture as food production and import substitution did not uplift the continent; and agriculture as food-self-sufficiency did not even take off the ground.

What we know today is that instead, Africa's agricultural development strategy often pushed the poor off their land, as government and those with means scrambled for land to conduct large-scale agricultural projects for profit. And it also took on a process that enriched the elites, therefore concentrating wealth in the hands of the few due to corruption, nepotism and state capture.

Agricultural development in Africa also displaced unskilled agriculture and farm workers because large-scale agricultural operations require an educated workforce; and it displaced women because the agricultural industry is notorious for mainly employing men, while it also displaced small farmers because they cannot compete on an equal footing.

We also know that Africa's rural areas, where the continent's largest population lives today, remain in dire poverty and are completely undeveloped. Those displaced most times ended up leaving rural areas, therefore increasing the urban poor. In that way, agricultural development is not an inclusive development strategy.

Right so, boosting Africa's agricultural development may be crucial for job and wealth creation, an inclusive economy, and food security. That is if it is done correctly. But how realistic and how long is Africa's agricultural development going to yield concrete results for its people?

This is an important gap where Africa should start and subject the agricultural development paradigm to serious scrutiny. I think Africa naively accepted the proposition because of the supposed vitality of the agricultural sector to the economy.

But does agriculture really lead to development? Does it generate jobs? Does it lead to inclusive growth for Africa's diverse rural non-farm economy and non-farm employment?

*Ndumba Kamwanyah is deputy director at the University of Namibia's centre for professional development and teaching and learning improvement.