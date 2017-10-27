Namibia: Crime Statistics Secrecy Damaging Namibia

analysis

This week South Africans learned that between 1 April 2016 and 31 March 2017 the South African police service had recorded 1 738 980 crimes across that country.

That amounts to one crime for every 28 South Africans over that period, which is quite staggering.

Of what relevance, you might ask, is this information to Namibians?

Well, for one thing, it serves to demonstrate an information gap, for while South Africans are informed, on an annual basis, what the crime and law enforcement situation in their country is, Namibians are not afforded the same knowledge.

And in the absence of such information, rumour, fear and paranoia abound.

For at a time when it seems to be that almost every Namibian knows someone who was recently touched by crime, the public's lack of information has two concerning outcomes. For one, the crime prevalence situation could become overblown and alarmist, and such overblown impressions and alarmist sentiments are of course broadcast beyond the borders of the country.

This has an effect on how others perceive the safety and security situation, and the overall attractiveness, of Namibia.

Secondly, and on the other hand, the fact that people do not know what the crime prevalence situation is could induce a false sense of safety, as lack of information lulls people into thinking that crime is not such a big deal, thus they do not see the need to take precautions or maintain a healthy vigilance.

In light of this, it is important to bear in mind that people basically want to feel and stay safe, and being open and frank about the national crime situation and with crime statistics allows people to assess how safe they should feel and how they should ensure their personal and property safety.

At the same time, being transparent with crime statistics and figures, as South African authorities have demonstrated this week, is about being accountable. SAPS generals were literally squirming in the public glare.

Over the long term, transparency with crime statistics and the nature of criminal acts in Namibia will allow the public, and social scientists and civil society, to advocate targeted interventions to deal with specific insidents of criminality as and when the need for such interventions surface. But in order to do that, people need to know what the crime trends situation is.

They can only get that from crime data. And this is precisely where the situation becomes problematic in Namibia.

The Namibian Police, which has never been the most open institution, has of late adopted an even more tight-fisted and secretive approach to releasing crime data and statistics.

For years now police have fed the media and public crime titbits through its daily and weekly crime reports, which are usually a selection of crime-related incidents.

These crime reports are not a credible reflection of the state of crime in Namibia, and certainly say nothing about the quality of law enforcement, which is the other side of the coin.

Recently, police started demanding that anyone seeking crime data write a detailed request letter to the Inspector General, and even then the chance of getting anything meaningful out of the police seems minimal, as the experiences of some journalists and researchers have shown.

There are a number of ways to consider this. First, this new level of officious secretiveness could be because in general, crime data paints a poor picture of policing. Secondly, it could be that the police's record-keeping is shoddy and crime data and statistics would broadcast this fact to the world. Third, it could be both these conditions.

And fourth, it could just be that law enforcement operates from a mindset and culture of secrecy, which would be a highly problematic and disturbing institutional mindset and culture in a supposedly democratic society.

This last point is significant, because meaningful democratic societies do not seem to have an issue with crime data and statistics openness, while authoritarian states are usually secretive about such information.

In order for Namibia to attain quality socio-economic advancement, it needs to be open about its afflictions, including crime.

Police lack of transparency and accountability is a hindrance to this quest for prosperity.

* Frederico Links is chairperson of the Access to Information (Action) Namibia Coalition.