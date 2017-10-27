Namibia: Project to Improve Groundwater Quality On Cards

The Adaptation Fund (AF) has approved funding for a pilot project on improving the quality of locally extracted groundwater by applying water treatment techniques.

The AF has approved an amount of N$60 million for the pilot rural desalination plans using renewable power and membrane technology, which will be executed by NamWater and implemented by the Desert Research Foundation of Namibia (DRFN).

Peter Muteyauli, the deputy director for multilateral environmental agreements (MEAs) in the Ministry of Environment and Tourism, who is also a member of the Adaptation Fund board, said Namibia relies heavily on groundwater and the predicted increase in both temperature and rainfall variability due to climate change will increase this reliance.

"However, in many areas the dissolved solids content in the groundwater exceeds the approved threshold for human consumption. Decreasing aquifer recharge due to lower rainfall caused by climate change is likely to cause and exacerbate the quality situation," said Muteyauli.

Pumping water over long distances from other sources is not feasible for supplying small communities with good quality water and an alternative is to improve the quality of locally extracted groundwater through the use of technology, he said.

Muteyauli said the techniques used require energy in the form of electricity, but many of the small communities are coupled to the national electricity grid and it is also considered that the energy for treatment should be sustainable and environmentally friendly.

"The aim of the pilot project is the treatment by reverse osmosis of poor quality local groundwater to a level that complies with the national standards for drinking water, using sun and wind energy to power the process.

"This project will yield a wide range of information and knowledge on both technical and social aspects of establishing and operating such as treatment and power plants," he said.

The two pilot projects will be set up at Grünau settlement and at Bethanie village, both located in southern Namibia.

Established in 2001, the Adaptation Fund finances projects and programmes that help vulnerable communities in developing countries to adapt to climate change.

These projects and programmes are based on country need, views and priorities. The fund was established under the Kyoto Protocol of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and has committed US$462 million in 73 countries since 2010 to climate adaptation and resilience.

The fund is financed by governments and private donors and also from a 2% share of proceeds of certified emission reduction issued by the protocol's clean development mechanism.