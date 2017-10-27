In a bid to enhance cleanliness and orderliness, Mzuzu City Council (MCC) has warned that it will demolish car washing firms which are operating illegally within the city.

The development follows the mushrooming of car washing firms operating along the city's streets and other places deemed not suitable for the business.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for MCC, Mcloud Kadam'manja said, the council issued a warning sometime back to the general public against operating car washing firms in undesignated places.

"We have noted that some people continue running car washing businesses in undesignated places in the city and if the mushrooming of such business is not controlled, we risk compromising cleanliness and orderliness within the city," said Kadam'manja.

Kadam'manja also appealed to proprietors of car washing firms to seek authority from the council before conducting the business so that they are registered and provided with rightful places.

He said the MCC therefore appeals to people who registered their car washing firms to acquire business licenses from the city authorities otherwise they risk closure of their business," he said.

"Operating car washing business along the city's streets and M1 road is risky as it is prone to road traffic accidents besides compromising efforts in maintaining cleanliness and orderliness within the city," said Kadam'manja.

Recently, MCC demolished some shops which were constructed illegally at Zigwagwa Market after proprietors ignored the council's warning and advice to shift the shops to designated places.