Zimbabwe: Payserv Launches Soccer Tourney

The 2017 edition of the exciting Payserv Financial Services Soccer tournament will be launched tomorrow at the Standard Chartered Sports Club amid high expectations of another dosage of gruelling encounters. The tournament that has become a must on the banking sporting calendar scales greater heights this term as organisers have revealed that they will incorporate women's teams for the competition set for Stanchart Sports Club in Harare.

Mufakose Queens and Cyclone Stars will herald a new era of participation at a tournament previously dominated by men with a number of Premier Soccer League having also passed through the Financial Services League. The hosts, Standard Chartered Bank were the surprise winners of the tournament last year ahead of favourites FBC Bank and perennial champions ZB Bank and have been on a rise since their shocking triumph last November.

Standard Chartered Bank have forced themselves up in what has turned into a two-horse race for the league title, with the Payserv Cup champions currently two points behind leaders FBC who have 43 on the FSS log standings. CABS are third and six points off the mark. But focus is on the knockout competition where 10 teams in the FSS League and six invitational sides drawn from the financial services sector will battle it out for the season ending silverware tomorrow. Kudzai Kwangwari, the FSS League chairman and a former CAPS United centre back predicts the 2017 tournament will be better than the previous years.

"The league is very exciting, up to today we are unable to declare the winner, it's now a two-horse between FBC and Standard Chartered Bank. We are also luring women into participation, so the two ladies teams Mufakose Queens and Cyclone FC will run as a pilot project since we don't have a running women's league as yet. We are trying to make this event a family event so we have other activities like Pool, Netball, etc, and entertainment as well," said Kwangwari.

Players to look out for at this tournament are Tapiwa Majo and Thomas Nyadumbu (Ecobank), Ronald Sengu (Old Mutual), Abiot Murenzvi and Lyneton Tambwera (FBC), Trust Muringani (ZB Bank), Thompson and Ollen Muringani (Stanchart), Dumisani Vuma (VABS), Solomon Chinyani (Agribank), Thomas Manda (RBZ) and George Wekwete (Payserv).

2016 finalists CBZ will be banking on the likes of keeper Nyasha Dodzo, Nobert Mhike, Emmanuel Tapera and Simbarashe "Bance" Gandiwa. The FSS League has always provided good talent to the Premier Soccer League with players like the former Gunners pair of Hardlife Zvirekwi and Milton Mukaronda, Terrence Malunga as well as Harare City's Grey Kufandada having featured in the competition before. Payserv have already affirmed their commitment to bankrolling the cup tournament.

"Payserv Zimbabwe has renewed its pledge to continue the sponsorship of the Financial Services Sector Soccer tournament by throwing its weight behind the 2017 edition of the sporting fiesta for the fourth consecutive year," read a statement from Payserv marketing and communications manager Patience Mapolisa. Aligning our brand with this prestigious sporting event is a continuation of our corporate philosophy to always connect with and develop a sustainable relationship with the financial services sector and those accessing banking services," she added.