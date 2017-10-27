Telecom Namibia has been hailed as "an important ICT stakeholder" in the country and "a national icon," by the Information and Communication Technology Minister Tjekero Tweya at an event held in Windhoek.

The Minister echoed this sentiments during Telecom Namibia 25th celebrations of its existence as a commercialised company since it was officially launched on 1 October 1992.

Tweya, who officiated at the event held at a Windhoek said Telecom Namibia has played a major role in country's post-independence development, particularly in the ICT sector.

In its 25 years of existence, the telecommunication giant with its slogan, "Sharing your world", has done more than a lot to the country, from its mobile technologies 2G, 3G, and 4G-LTE to fixed lines and data products to fibre solutions to creating employment opportunities to Namibians.

As it stands, Telecom Namibia is the country's only integrated ICT service provider, with over 400,000 subscribers on a population of 2.4 million.

"There is no doubt that Telecom Namibia has progressed in tandem with the nation's development, and it has helped build a solid foundation for our telecommunications infrastructure," said Minister Tweya.

Telecom Namibia has already invested about N$4.5 billion over the past 25 years and it will continue to invest in the future too and provide the best and most cost effective services to its customers.

The company has not only been investing in expanding its network; but also investing in capacity building.

Minister Tweya said that Telecom Namibia as a dynamic change-agent and through its own network expansion programmes has been able to influence the country's development in a positive direction as part of the business community.

Besides, the public enterprise continuously strived to embody the spirit of corporate responsibility in every aspect of its business and social life. It has been an active supporter of worthy causes that result in the upliftment of local talent as well as the living standards of the people of Namibia.

"In spite of all its successes and constraints, Telecom Namibia has maintained its commitment to corporate responsibility, especially to disadvantaged communities. From welfare to education, social empowerment to sports, and medical causes to the arts, Telecom Namibia has touched almost every facet of society," the Minister said.

Telecom Namibia chairperson Johny Smith said the company has weathered many a storm in the past 25 years and more as a pioneer and trailblazer in ICT in the country.

"Our promise today is that the greatest changes are yet to come. We will continue to innovate to create these future turning points, driving extraordinary impact to ensure that Namibia remains part of the Networked Society," Smith said.

He said Telecom Namibia was facing the future with confidence and commitment to deliver the full benefits of broadband connectivity to Namibians in line with the Harambee Prosperity Plan, whilst continuing to deliver significant direct as well as indirect contributions to the Namibian economy.

Caption: Information and communication technology minister Tjekero Tweya at cake cutting ceremony during a dinner to mark 25th anniversary of Telecom Namibia held at a Windhoek hotel yesterday. Also present at the ceremony are Chairperson Johny Smith, Vice-Chairperson Irene Simeon and Chief Executive Officer Theo Klein. They were joined by some of the Telecom staff members who clocked 25 years of service with the company during 2017.