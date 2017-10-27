Liberia: Boakai Promises Affordable Health System

Unity Party flag-bearer Joseph N. Boakai said at a major press conference at his Rehab, Paynesville residence earlier this week that during his administration he will initiate an affordable health system for all Liberians.

Mr. Boakai said his government will prioritize the salaries and incentives of health professionals, promising that hospitals, clinics, and other health delivery centers will be financially sustainable and fully equipped with the requisite medical tools in order to be responsive to the needs of all those seeking medical care.

"We want to admonish health practitioners to concentrate on the critical aspect of preventive medicine as our major priority and place extensive emphasis on curative medicine in our country," Mr. Boakai said.

Healthy Liberians will be capable of enhancing their socioeconomic growth and progress, especially in agriculture, VP Boakai pointed out.

"When qualified Liberians are employed and well paid, encouraged and motivated, performance outputs can be rated and success can be achieved at every level," he said.

The UP candidate in the November 7 runoff presidential election said a Boakai-led government will equip the youth for employment in all the sectors of the economy by investing heavily in technical and vocational education.

He called on the youth to focus and be steadfast, especially during this crucial electoral process, admonishing them to refrain from acts that would result in violence in the country.

Veep Boakai continued with his holistic approach toward a complete overhaul of the country's current development agenda saying that he will concentrate resources on road connectivity, which he said would serve as the backbone for the development, growth, and progress of the Liberian economy.

"We are of the conviction that when people, goods and services are able to interact, trade and commerce will boost the economy at appreciable levels in our country," VP Boakai stated.

He stressed that the UP will run an economy that will place Liberian business people at the center of government support and empowerment.

"Our businessmen and women will be given the opportunities to play very crucial and cardinal roles in the overall determination of the economic activities in our country," said Boakai.

Authors

Edwin M. Fayia, III