Liberia: 'I'm Not Concentrating On Madam Sirleaf'

Bubbling with confidence that winning the runoff elections on November 7 is a foregone conclusion, Senator George Manneh Weah told a Ghanaian sports interviewer in a one hour program that he will not concentrate on President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf after he assumes state power in 2018.

"There are a lot of people making 'yo, yo, yo'... all making noise... but she is leaving; and for me, I am not concentrating on her, because she has served (the country); she played her part," Weah told the Sports File show on Metro TV Sports Ghana in a July interview.

With calm anticipation, Weah punctuated his eloquence with careful articulation of gestures, saying, "She did some things that [were] good and some things she did that [were] not good, and we will tap in the one that was good and applaud her for it."

Weah said what he thinks is important to consider is for his government to "know how we can protect her when she leaves and to come back to the country."

"What is also the most important for us," Weah said, is that "Madam Sirleaf is leaving now."

When asked by the host wether he had "received President Sirleaf's blessing" for his presidential bid, Weah said while he did not want to "jump the gun," he noted, "I think there are some levels of cooperation with the ruling Unity Party (UP) government."

Asked, "Is this the time?" Weah hurriedly responded, "This is the time (for his leadership) and that is why throughout the 12 years (of the UP leadership) I have been cooperative."

He added: "I have been working with the government; you know I was a peace ambassador for the government, and I have a very good relationship with Madam Sirleaf."

Weah, who returned from his trip from Nigeria on Wednesday, was welcomed by thousands of partisans of the opposition Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC).

The November 7 runoff election between Weah's CDC and Vice President Joseph Boakai's UP has garnered considerable interest among Liberians, who see the second-round exercise as a major decision that would determine progress or otherwise, depending on who assumes the presidency.

While many insist Boakai comes with maturity and the ability to do things differently, Weah's supporters maintain that Liberia needs a patriot, someone whose past activities demonstrate love for country, citing Weah's singular role of identifying with suffering Liberians during the dark periods in the country's history (the civil wars).

Authors

Omari Jackson