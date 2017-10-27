27 October 2017

CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)

Kenya: Doctors Demand Access to Victims of Kenya Poll Violence

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Victor Otieno/The Nation
A medic attends to one of those injured during protests in Kisumu on October 26, 2017.

From MARIA MACHARIA in Nairobi, Kenya NAIROBI, (CAJ News) - VOLUNTEER doctors have allegedly been harassed in their efforts to respond to the deadly violence characterizing contentious elections in Kenya. Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF)/Doctors Without Borders said staff were harassed and an ambulance attacked in Mathare, Nairobi while picking up a patient. The patient is among 19 victims, including two with gunshot wounds, MSF has treated during election-related violence in the tense East African country.

MSF's head of mission in Kenya, Abubakr Bakri, condemned the violations. "I call on all communities to provide and ensure unconditional and safe access to those affected and to medical teams, so that casualties are attended to in a timely manner," Bakri said. MSF disclosed it had at the time of publishing treated victims of violence in Nairobi, Kisumu and Homa Bay Counties. State security personnel are accused of the perpetrations that left at least three people reported dead on Thursday. It is estimated up to 70 have been killed between the runup to the August 8 annulled election and the most recent one. More violence was forecasted with incumbent Uhuru Kenyatta most likely to emerge victorious ahead of challenger, Raila Odinga, who boycotted the poll fearing a rigged exercise. As skirmishes ensue in Kenya's repeat poll, MSF has 12 emergency response teams to respond to any casualties.

Kenya

'Guptagate' Hits Businesses Across Africa, China, India

The corruption scandal engulfing South Africa's state-owned companies has triggered a ban by one of the world's leading… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.