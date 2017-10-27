Kenya: Doctors Demand Access to Victims of Kenya Poll Violence

Photo: Victor Otieno/The Nation

A medic attends to one of those injured during protests in Kisumu on October 26, 2017.

From MARIA MACHARIA in Nairobi, Kenya NAIROBI, (CAJ News) - VOLUNTEER doctors have allegedly been harassed in their efforts to respond to the deadly violence characterizing contentious elections in Kenya. Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF)/Doctors Without Borders said staff were harassed and an ambulance attacked in Mathare, Nairobi while picking up a patient. The patient is among 19 victims, including two with gunshot wounds, MSF has treated during election-related violence in the tense East African country.

MSF's head of mission in Kenya, Abubakr Bakri, condemned the violations. "I call on all communities to provide and ensure unconditional and safe access to those affected and to medical teams, so that casualties are attended to in a timely manner," Bakri said. MSF disclosed it had at the time of publishing treated victims of violence in Nairobi, Kisumu and Homa Bay Counties. State security personnel are accused of the perpetrations that left at least three people reported dead on Thursday. It is estimated up to 70 have been killed between the runup to the August 8 annulled election and the most recent one. More violence was forecasted with incumbent Uhuru Kenyatta most likely to emerge victorious ahead of challenger, Raila Odinga, who boycotted the poll fearing a rigged exercise. As skirmishes ensue in Kenya's repeat poll, MSF has 12 emergency response teams to respond to any casualties.