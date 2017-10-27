Cameroon: Cooperation - Two Diplomats Received At MINREX

The Ambassadors of Turkey and Guinea Conakry on October 25, 2017 held separate talks with Minister Lejeune Mbella Mbella.

Cameroon's Minister of External Relations on Wednesday October 25, 2017 granted two separate audiences to the Turkish Ambassador to Cameroon, H.E. Murat Ülkü and the Ambassador of Guinea Conakry to Cameroon, H.E. Seikhou Amadou Tiany Doumbouya.

The first to be received was the Turkish Ambassador whose principal objective was advancing diplomatic relations between Turkey and Cameroon. It was also a moment for the Turkish diplomat to officially present a letter of invitation to Minister Lejeune Mbella Mbella on the celebrations of Turkey's National Day billed for next week.

H.E. Murat Ülkü expressed satisfaction to the press after the audience for what he termed the excellent bilateral relations existing between Cameroon and his country at the political, economic and security levels. He stated that several domains are being improved upon between both countries given that they have similar views and approaches to internal issues in their respective nations. The Turkish diplomat then revealed that at the security level, work on finalising an agreement in the near future is in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, a joint economic meeting to be organised by both countries in Yaounde will soon be held. Given that citizens from both countries visit each other for diverse reasons, the Turkish diplomat said there is therefore need to deepen the bilateral cooperation ties. He appreciated the Ministry of External Relations for its symbolic role as facilitator and focal point for diplomacy between Cameroon and Turkey. Meanwhile, the Ambassador of Guinea Conakry, H.E. Seikhou Amadou Tiany Doumbouya, highlighted the promising cooperation ties between Cameroon and his country which he added are founded on friendship principles.

He said his meeting with Minister Lejeune Mbella Mbella centered on the dynamism between both nations and their efforts on the promotion of the values of Pan-Africanism. "We will continue to prioritise the values of Pan- Africanism and other co-development principles which give Africa a greater voice at the international scene," he said. The diplomat stated that both countries will continue to partner and brainstorm on development strategies that will enhance mutual progress.