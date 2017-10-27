27 October 2017

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Cameroon: Permanent Preemptive Monitoring

By Lukong Pius Nyuylime

The rapid expansion of the major cities of Yaounde and Douala as well as other big towns as a result of rural exodus in search of jobs and better life is bringing untold consequences. One of such is the haphazard construction of residential houses in risk zones. Almost everyday, a new house is constructed in a risk zone, on a hill, in a valley or marshy area. The high apetite for private homes is triggered by the high amount of money inhabitants are required to pay as rents.

In spite of repeated warnings by authorities and a 2004 town planning law that prohibits construction on land unsuitable for habitation; many people continue to build in marshy areas, on cliffs and hillsides. A few years ago, the Yaounde City Council authorities demolished houses in hazardous zones, notably Mbankolo, Ntaba, Oyom- Abang, Mvog-Betsi and the Mont Febe neigbourhoods. In spite of the measures, people have returned to settle in most of these areas. Some have reconstructed their homes on the same spots where the City Council had instructed them to quit.

In effect, many families, mostly children and women, take shelter in neighbours' homes when floods do occur. Some barely manage to flee with their belongings while others have theirs damaged. The decision by authorities of the Yaounde VI to eject people from such dangerous areas has raised a lot of eyebrows. This is quite normal considering the laxity with which the administration has been monitoring the mushrooming of such houses. It is true; some families argue they are living in their own village which makes issues a bit complicated for council authorities. But the law does not seem to take that into consideration. The administration is concerned with the safety of the population.

Cases abound where people brandish building permits to justify their stay in such areas. Such legal documents are obtained through fraudulent means. No administration nin his rightful senses will issue a building permit to someone to construct in such dangerous areas. The persistence in building houses in such prohibited areas raises a lot of questions. Why will people continue to occupy such hazardous zones? Why will the administration allow people build and occupy such houses for several years before reacting? In some cases, the administration intervenes only when a catastrophe occurs. It is common in big cities like Yaounde and Douala to see families continue to live in houses bearing an "X" sign for several years.

The level of corruption has reached a stage where an "X" sign now represents money which has been paid out to an authority. And so, some owners of houses in such areas prefer allowing the signs on their walls to dispel any other administration from asking for more bribe. It is at this level that the administration has its own share of the blame. It would be necessary to instill regular monitoring to ensure that such houses don't shoot up before destruction takes place.

