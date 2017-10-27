27 October 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Evans Charged With Murder

Photo: Premium Times
Chukwudi Dumeme Onuamadike (Evans) speaking to journalists when he was paraded by the Nigerian Police.

Alleged kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, a.k.a Evans, has been indicted of new charge bordering on murder before Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of the Lagos High Court in Igbosere.

Recall that Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of a Lagos High Court sitting at Igbosere had, on 23rd October, adjourned the arraignment and hearing of pending application of Evans, to Today, October 27.

Evans is being tried alongside five others over alleged murder, kidnap of Sylvanius Ahanonu Hafiia and attempted kidnap of the Chairman of Young Shall Grow Motors, Vincent Obianodo.

Justice Taiwo had adjourned the case following an application by Evans' counsel, Olukoya Ogungbeje.

Details soon...

